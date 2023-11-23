Covestor Ltd Has $155,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $345,861,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 48,648.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,962 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WFC opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.