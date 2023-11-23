Covestor Ltd Increases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 72.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SYF opened at $29.68 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.