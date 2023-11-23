Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in 3M by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $95.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.