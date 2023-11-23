Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

NYSE:MMM opened at $95.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

