Covestor Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,915,000 after purchasing an additional 179,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,745,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,851,000 after buying an additional 321,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.74.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

