Covestor Ltd Purchases 132 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,599,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $91,112,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $274.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $289.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.