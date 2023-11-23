Covestor Ltd Purchases 9,144 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,815,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,526,000 after acquiring an additional 363,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after buying an additional 3,380,554 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,054,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 103,746 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 174,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTVE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

