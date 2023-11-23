Covestor Ltd Reduces Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $112.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

