Covestor Ltd Sells 724 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

