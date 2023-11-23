Covestor Ltd Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Covestor Ltd cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.69%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FNF. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

