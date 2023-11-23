Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-B) SVP Michael J. Hoberman Sells 1,200 Shares

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-B – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Hoberman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $12,948.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,034.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Crawford & Company Trading Up 4.6 %

CRD-B traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 41,365 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: North America Loss Adjusting, International Operations, Broadspire, and Platform Solutions.

