CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.08 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2023

CRH plc (NYSE:CRHGet Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

CRH has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years. CRH has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CRH to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. CRH has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $61.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CRH by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CRH by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CRH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Dividend History for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

