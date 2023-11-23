Critical Review: Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Weyerhaeuser 8.17% 7.76% 4.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Weyerhaeuser’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Weyerhaeuser $10.18 billion 2.29 $1.88 billion $0.87 36.77

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

79.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Weyerhaeuser, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Weyerhaeuser 0 2 4 1 2.86

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of C$12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 64.44%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $38.29, suggesting a potential upside of 19.68%. Given Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

