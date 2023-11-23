Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Lessened by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,891 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 29.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

CCI stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,663. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

