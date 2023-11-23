CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.21

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.48. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 26,696 shares traded.

CCLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CSI Compressco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 53.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

