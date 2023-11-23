CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Trading Up 4.1%

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $176.15 and last traded at $176.01. Approximately 49,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 62,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.04.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.24 and its 200 day moving average is $168.57. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $203.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $174,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,855.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 3.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

