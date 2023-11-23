CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 134.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,742 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 0.9 %

CSX stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.55. 13,128,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,461,974. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

