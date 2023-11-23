CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,913,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 322,563 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,324,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

