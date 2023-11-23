D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,702 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $669.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $678.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,051 shares of company stock worth $5,907,558 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

