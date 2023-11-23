D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,320 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.42% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

