D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,150 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.06% of International Paper worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.