D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average of $92.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

