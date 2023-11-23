D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $297,581,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5,728.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,659,000 after buying an additional 6,544,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.0 %

CARR opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.