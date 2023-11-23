D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after buying an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,551,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,866,000 after buying an additional 123,448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $460.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $464.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.01.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

