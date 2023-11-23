D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $6.63 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

