D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.86 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 7.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in CSX by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Stock Up 0.9 %

CSX opened at $32.55 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

