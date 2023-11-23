Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Shares Down 13.7%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 19,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Danakali Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. The company focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

