Daniel David Malzahn Sells 547 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total transaction of $6,296,260.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10.

On Thursday, October 26th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,222.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,412.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6,525.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,914.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6,029.71.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $118.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 22,694.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,424 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,142,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

