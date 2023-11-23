Daniel David Malzahn Sells 547 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total transaction of $3,447,806.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,566,194.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, November 17th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total transaction of $6,296,260.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10.

On Thursday, October 26th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $6,222.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,914.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6,029.71. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,412.79 and a 12 month high of $6,525.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $118.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in NVR by 0.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

