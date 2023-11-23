Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $604.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after buying an additional 69,188,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,813,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 171,999 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $632.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $548.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $361.62 and a 52-week high of $642.18.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

