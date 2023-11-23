Delta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 139.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.22. 1,453,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,915. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $73.88.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $164,156.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 14,133 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $892,216.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,367.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 and sold 125,665 shares worth $7,846,395. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

