Delta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up about 2.0% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 150.0% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $113.24. 289,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,705. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.41 and its 200 day moving average is $117.96. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $106.81 and a 1-year high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

