Delta Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Elevance Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,976,000 after purchasing an additional 551,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,357,000 after purchasing an additional 135,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,416,000 after buying an additional 414,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ELV stock traded up $9.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $479.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,595. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $544.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.89. The company has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

