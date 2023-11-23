Delta Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $27,315,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,276,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 331,783 shares during the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 856,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 830,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,678,000 after buying an additional 232,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.63. 406,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,246. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.