Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.5% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.01. 18,073,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,830,592. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $412.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.