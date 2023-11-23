Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up about 2.2% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.26. 41,151,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,183,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

