Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ball by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Ball Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BALL traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $53.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,277. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $62.14.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

