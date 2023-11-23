Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.8% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,580,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,076,706. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $78.90. The company has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

