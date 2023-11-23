Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Sony Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Sony Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SONY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.59. 469,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $74.81 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.87.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

