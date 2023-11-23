Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 948,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $403.75. 400,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.73 and a 200 day moving average of $378.97. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.49 and a 1 year high of $438.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODFL

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.