Delta Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,065,000 after buying an additional 51,898 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,483,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,483,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.00. 312,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,873. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $175.20.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRD. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.40.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

