Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $4.01 on Monday. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Destination XL Group

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Boyle purchased 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $58,756.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 493,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,342.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,241,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,819,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 170,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Destination XL Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after buying an additional 531,228 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,906,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 194,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 213,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

