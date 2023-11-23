Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DVN

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of DVN stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.