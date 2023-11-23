DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 57,591 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,045,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $613,831 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.80. 2,747,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,667. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average is $109.63.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

