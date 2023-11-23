Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Shares Down 1.5%

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.32. 53,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 112,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Digihost Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 6.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digihost Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGHI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digihost Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Digihost Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digihost Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digihost Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Digihost Technology by 60.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

