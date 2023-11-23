Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF) Trading Down 2.3%

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.29 and last traded at C$3.34. 19,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 42,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00.

About Dividend 15 Split Corp. II

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

