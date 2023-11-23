DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Trading 0.2% Higher

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. 55,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 144,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

