Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Director Amar Doman Acquires 19,900 Shares of Stock

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) Director Amar Doman bought 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,151.00.

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$565.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.53. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.48 and a 1-year high of C$8.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.93.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$643.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$711.20 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.7852906 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBM shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.50.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

