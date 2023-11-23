Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $341.46

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 341.46 ($4.27) and traded as high as GBX 366.65 ($4.59). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 362.40 ($4.53), with a volume of 506,836 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 365.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 341.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,293.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 14,065 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.38), for a total transaction of £49,227.50 ($61,588.26). 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

