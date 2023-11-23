Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,901.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dorian LPG

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.